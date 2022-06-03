This Is The Best Doughnut In Illinois

It is national doughnut day, and what better way to ring in the sweetness of the holiday than with the best doughnut in the whole state. Doughnuts have remained a popular pastry due to variety in toppings, fillings, and glazes. This shop creates some of the most delicious pastries, but the spotlight is on one doughnut in particular. Locals and tourists alike rave about the unique flavor of this doughnut. Be it a fresh new gluten-free option, or a yeast raised and glazed classic; there can only be one best doughnut.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the very best doughnut in all of Illinois is the cinnamon bun at Country Doughnut located in Crystal Lake. This specific doughnut shop is open around the clock, and adds a holiday twist to the classic cinnamon bun every season to mix things up.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best doughnut in Illinois:

"You won't have to wait to try out this donut staple. Open 24/7, this shop serves up all the classics, with the addition of seasonal specialties like Christmas Cinnamon Buns and Cider and Spice Cake Donuts."

