Have You Been To The Best Diner In Illinois?

Food is only half of the experience that a classic American diner offers. Aside from plates stamped slightly with grease from the best eggs, bacon, burgers, onion rings, and fries that you've ever had, there is something traditional about the whole experience. Be it the red booths that sit upon checkered walls near bar stools that seat smiling faces, or slightly creased menus that offers an endless amount of waffle toppings and dipping sauces; something about an all-American diner is comfortable and comparable to a home- cooked meal.

According to a list put together by Food & Wine, the best diner in Illinois is Lou Mitchell's located off of Route 66 in downtown Chicago. Lou Mitchell's is known for its vintage atmosphere and traditional meals. Being one of the oldest restaurants in the city, Lou Mitchell's still sells Milk Duds and homemade marmalade.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the best diner in all of Illinois:

"The neon at Lou Mitchell's in downtown Chicago still burns bright at this historic landmark just outside the Loop. You still get Milk Duds while you wait for your table, and you will wait; the omelettes, the waffles, and the restaurant's unique, chaotic-good ambiance continue to draw a crowd. Make sure to try the house marmalade, one of the charming little menu finds continuing to set this place apart in a city that's never been short on breakfast options."

