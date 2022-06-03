What To Order At The Best Donut Shop In Minnesota

There's nothing better than walking into a fancy donut shop and seeing rows upon rows of creative confections. You've got the option of stuffed or slathered, fried or baked, sprinkled or spiced. But when the options for beautiful sweet treats seem endless, it can be hard to decide which donut to chose. That's where we come in.

Eat This, Not That worked with Yelp to compile a list of all the best donut shops across the United States. They named Heights Bakery in Columbia Heights as the best place to get a donut in Minnesota. They also suggested ordering the maple long john. Here's what they had to say about it:

Reach new heights at Heights Bakery in Columbia Heights. From cookies to cake to donuts, Heights does it all and does it well. The no-frills old-school bakery has a long list of loyal regulars and newcomers alike that rave about the Maple Long Johns and blueberry cake donuts.

So treat yourself to a roadtrip to the best deluxe donut shop in your state — or perhaps just walk around the corner to it. And when you're ready for more, check out the full list of all the best donut shops in America here.