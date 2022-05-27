This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Minnestota

There's just something about an all-you-can-eat buffet. Maybe it's the fact that you are guaranteed to feel full — maybe even a little too full — after visiting one. Plus, if you don't like what you initially picked to sink your teeth into, no problem. The choices are seemingly endless. It's a feast fit for royalty!

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in every state, judging them according to food selection, decor, ratings on review sites and level of local renown. And if the deals are a bit pricey, they made sure they're worth the price of admission. They named the Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant in Melrose and Sartell as the best place to chow down on an all-you-can-eat buffet in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant is a homey restaurant serving classic American fare in a comfortable and family-oriented dining room, and every day of the week it offers a different themed buffet. Monday is chicken, Tuesday is comfort food (including that beloved regional specialty, Tater Tot hotdish), Wednesday is wings and Italian food, Thursday is a traditional German buffet, Friday is surf and turf, Saturday is barbecue and Sunday is build-your-own tacos and fajitas. There’s also a Saturday breakfast and Sunday brunch buffet with all the classic homestyle brunch favorites.