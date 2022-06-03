What To Order At The Best Donut Shop In Missouri

There is nothing better than walking into a fancy donut shop and seeing rows upon rows of creative confections. You've got the option of stuffed or slathered, fried or baked, sprinkled or spiced. But when the options for beautiful sweet treats seem endless, it can be hard to decide which donut to chose. That's where we come in.

Eat This, Not That worked with Yelp to compile a list of all the best donut shops across the United States. They named Pharaoh's Donuts in Saint Louis as the best place to get a donut in Missouri. They also suggested ordering the cheesecake stuffed donut. Here's what they had to say about it:

With hard-to-beat price points and classic flavors good enough to woo any donut aficionado, it's no wonder Pharaoh's is the top-rated donut shop in the state of Missouri. And did we mention the cheesecake-stuffed cake donut with caramel drizzle and cinnamon streusel? Drool.

So treat yourself to a roadtrip to the best deluxe donut shop in your state — or perhaps just walk around the corner to it. And when you're ready for more, check out the full list of all the best donut shops in America here.