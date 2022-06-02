Ford To Bring Over 6K New Jobs, Invest $3.7 Billion In The Midwest

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 2, 2022

2020 Ford F-150 Pickup Trucks
Photo: Getty Images

Ford is planning to add 6,200 new factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to begin building more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models, according to WAFF News. It will also invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026.

A factory in Avon Lake, Ohio, will be expanded so it can build a new electric commercial vehicle, creating 1,800 new jobs. 90 more will be added in Lima and Sharonville. A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, will get a third shift of 1,100 workers to handle the increased demand for electric and combustion engine Transit vans. In addition, Ford plans to bring 2,000 new jobs at three assembly plants, and 1,200 at other facilities in Michigan.

The goal is to be able to make 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by 2026.

Ohio is offering about $200 million in incentives to Ford, and Michigan is offering about $150 million. There will be a small capital investment in Missouri, but no incentives for this project.

“This is really huge for us because this is a long-term investment,” Cody Newsome, a third-generation Ford worker, said. “This is not a small little project. So job security, huge.”

