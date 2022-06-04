Becky G Delivers Explosive Performance Of 'Mamiii' & More At Wango Tango

"I like to do this team moment of gratitude and prayer," Becky G explained. "Every now and then I like to have a little shotski of tequila or something to warm up the vocal cords and that's usually it."



Becky G, who recalled performing at the Wango Tango village when she was 15-years-old, delivered her exciting performance in the height of her career. The 25-year-old singer-actress dropped off her second studio album Esquemas via Kemosabe/RCA Records. On the album, Becky G serves up songs like “Fulanito" with Dominican rapper El Alfa and “Ram Pam Pam” featuring singer-songwriter Natti Natasha. The 14-track project also includes the Karol G-assisted banger "Mamiii," which arrived back in February, and her previously released single “Bailé Con Mi Ex."



The Latina pop star recently revealed the roots of her aforementioned solo pop track. In a recent interview, the Mexican-American singer explained that she wrote originally wrote “Bailé Con Mi Ex" in English for a male artist, but ended up loving it so much she decided to keep it for herself.



“Especially within Latin culture, there is so much machismo around what a woman does — how she dresses, how she speaks, how she exists in a room," she explained. "Just everything is so specific to categorize a woman and her place. And so I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like a guy singing this is expected’…It just hurts so much better when it’s a woman."



Check scenes of Becky G hanging out backstage at Wango Tango before her set below.