BLACKPINK's Rosé Opens Up About 'Intense' K-Pop Training

By Yashira C.

June 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

BLACKPINK's Rosé opened up about her "intense" K-pop training in a recent interview with Vogue Australia.

The singer spent four years as a trainee under YG Entertainment before becoming a member of the popular girl group. “When I got [to Korea], I was like, ‘This is quite intense,’” she said. “I notice[d] that there [were] 12 other girls who had been training day and night for about five years. And I had just gotten there.” Rosé later described feeling like she had to "catch up" with her fellow trainees. “If I don’t catch up, I’m going to be cut and sent right back to Australia, where I’ve told all my friends that I’m dropping out of school and working on my music,” she explained. “I [had] left and I didn’t want to fly back without having achieved anything."

The K-pop star later added that she felt like she was “fighting for my life” as a trainee. “I couldn’t accept the fact that I’d just be cut and sent back. So I had no time to slack off. I remember I took every minute and every second to work on my craft so that I [could] make it.” In a solo interview with Rolling Stone, Jennie revealed that the group is "preparing for our comeback" and "planning our tour." BLACKPINK's last album was 2020's The Album.

