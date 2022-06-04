Here's Why YUNGBLUD Thinks He Wasn't Cast In Sex Pistols Series

YUNGBLUD opened up about his experience auditioning for Danny Boyle’s Pistol series with NME, which he described as "life-changing."

“I loved it, but I think I was too close in likeness to [the Sex Pistols],” he told the publication. “I think with Danny Boyle, who is such an incredible director, he wanted blank canvases. If I was to play a Sex Pistol, see, there would already be a misconception about how I’d approach [the role].” The miniseries premiered on Hulu on May 31st. “This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government, and changed music and culture forever,” reads the show's synopsis.

Last month, YUNGBLUD announced his new album set to release on September 2. “Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment,” he wrote in his announcement on Instagram. “The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal.”