Kendrick Lamar Debuts ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film

Kendrick Lamar has debuted a short film for his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track “We Cry Together.” The film will be playing at Laemmle's Royal Theatre in West L.A. for the next 6 days until June 9, per HipHop N More.

The short film has been described as a "performance from Taylour Paige and Kendrick Lamar, presented by pgLang." The popular track follows the duo in a heated argument alongside an instrumental, with Paige acting as his girlfriend. "I swear, I'm tired of these emotional a**, ungrateful a** bitches (shut the f*ck up)/Unstable ass, confrontational a** dumb b*tches," Lamar raps. Paige responds, "you love a pity party, I won't show up / Always act like your sh*t don't stink, motherf*cker, grow up / Forever late for sh*t, won't buy sh*t, sit around and deny sh*t." You can purchase tickets to see “We Cry Together” here.

See the film's poster and a photo of the theater below.