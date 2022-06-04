Lauv Gets Wango Tango In Their Feels With Passionate Performance

As the first performer in the show's jam-packed lineup, Lauv put his all into pumping up the crowd. Encouraging everyone to sing along, the singer launched into his 2019 track "f--k, i'm lonely." Although he sang the clean version, his delivery and stage presence didn't lose any bite. The fans passionately sang along to his emotional song (the studio recording which was featured in the third season of the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

While Lauv always gives an excellent live performance, his stage presence was especially exhilarating at Wango Tango. The singer then revealed that this was actually his "first show of the year," and expressed his gratitude for the fans coming out to support his music. Next up was his song "Who" featuring K-Pop sensations BTS. "I'm sick of waiting for love," he belted to the crowd.