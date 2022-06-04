Lauv Gets Wango Tango In Their Feels With Passionate Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 5, 2022
Lauv has a way of making the most vulnerable admissions danceable. The singer-songwriter kicked off the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango with a soulful performance on Saturday, June 4. Arriving onstage to a trap remix of the Spongebob Squarepants theme song, Lauv opened the show with his 2018 hit "I'm So Tired." The yearning emotion behind the song was perfect for the Southern California sun slowly setting in the background.
Am I allowed to keep this @lauvsongs performance on repeat forever? 🎶👀 Tune in to #WangoTango2022 now at https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM or on @thecw app pic.twitter.com/q7SIbsOoMy— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
As the first performer in the show's jam-packed lineup, Lauv put his all into pumping up the crowd. Encouraging everyone to sing along, the singer launched into his 2019 track "f--k, i'm lonely." Although he sang the clean version, his delivery and stage presence didn't lose any bite. The fans passionately sang along to his emotional song (the studio recording which was featured in the third season of the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.
While Lauv always gives an excellent live performance, his stage presence was especially exhilarating at Wango Tango. The singer then revealed that this was actually his "first show of the year," and expressed his gratitude for the fans coming out to support his music. Next up was his song "Who" featuring K-Pop sensations BTS. "I'm sick of waiting for love," he belted to the crowd.
.@lauvsongs got me in my FEELS right now! 🥺💕 Watch #WangoTango2022 at https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM or on @theCW app pic.twitter.com/5RdsXH8xkT— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
Fans were excited to hear one of the singer's newest songs, "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)," which finally got everyone in the crowd moving. The song is the lead single off his upcoming album of the same name. Slated for an August release, this will be his second full-length album after 2020's How I'm Feeling. To close out his set, Lauv revived one of his biggest hits to date, "I Like Me Better," which got everyone in the crowd singing. Lauv ran off stage with a big smile onstage. His first 2022 show was a hit and the perfect way to kick off the rest of the show. You can catch the artist live later this summer when he hits the road in August.
In addition to Lauv, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featured performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE, and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk.