Tate McRae Shows Off Her Moves In Mesmerizing Wango Tango Performance
By Sarah Tate
June 5, 2022
Tate McRae mesmerized the crowd with her dance skills and vocals at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).
Welcomed to the stage by a roaring crowd, McRae opened her set with a hypnotic performance of "You," dancing along as she sings about being a fool that keeps going back to someone who is "so bad for my health."
She slowed things down for her second song, "Friends Don't Look At Friends That Way." Telling the crowd that she wrote the "really personal" song in Grade 10, she gave an emotional performance for the crowd, who grooved along as she laments that "there's no way that I'll end up being with you."
All I wanna be is @TateMcRae's bestie!!! 🔥💕 #WangoTango2022 pic.twitter.com/lTp31lwi4A— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
McRae then moved into her new track "she's all i wanna be," a song from her debut album that's she proud of. From the opening guitar riff, she danced across the stage while giving the song her all, accompanied by two back-up dancers that proved the electric performance was a team effort. She ended her set with "you broke me first," asking the crowd to sing along to the song that changed her life.
BRB gonna be practicing these moves the rest of the night! 🔥💃 @tatemcrae #WangoTango2022 pic.twitter.com/6QaSTEZcU0— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
McRae's performance at Wango Tango comes just over a week after she dropped her debut album i used to think i could fly and days after hitting the road for a summer tour in support of the new release. A week before finally dropping her much-anticipated album, she revealed that she actually delayed the album's release by a week so she could enjoy Harry Styles' newest album Harry's House instead.
.@TateMcRae, 'where'd you get the nerve' to be so talented, gorgeous and amazing?? 💞#WangoTango2022 pic.twitter.com/bGDXAQVvnz— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
She let fans know the album was delayed in a viral video posted to her TikTok that showed a man holding a sign edited to read, "i moved my album a week later so i could fully enjoy Harry Styles album this week." Letting fans know it wasn't a joke, she captioned the video, "not even kidding ask my label."
SHE'S all I wanna be!! 💖💖 What a star 💫 Dont miss @TateMcRae at #WangoTango2022 streaming on https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM or on @TheCW app pic.twitter.com/QMWoNTXi0f— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
McRae joined the star-studded lineup of some of your favorite artists at this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Other artists who helped kick off summer include Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE, Em Beihold and Diplo, who treated the crowd to a special performance at dusk.