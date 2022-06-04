Tate McRae Shows Off Her Moves In Mesmerizing Wango Tango Performance

Tate McRae mesmerized the crowd with her dance skills and vocals at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).

Welcomed to the stage by a roaring crowd, McRae opened her set with a hypnotic performance of "You," dancing along as she sings about being a fool that keeps going back to someone who is "so bad for my health."

She slowed things down for her second song, "Friends Don't Look At Friends That Way." Telling the crowd that she wrote the "really personal" song in Grade 10, she gave an emotional performance for the crowd, who grooved along as she laments that "there's no way that I'll end up being with you."