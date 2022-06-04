Tate McRae Shows Off Her Moves In Mesmerizing Wango Tango Performance

By Sarah Tate

June 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tate McRae mesmerized the crowd with her dance skills and vocals at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).

Welcomed to the stage by a roaring crowd, McRae opened her set with a hypnotic performance of "You," dancing along as she sings about being a fool that keeps going back to someone who is "so bad for my health."

She slowed things down for her second song, "Friends Don't Look At Friends That Way." Telling the crowd that she wrote the "really personal" song in Grade 10, she gave an emotional performance for the crowd, who grooved along as she laments that "there's no way that I'll end up being with you."

McRae then moved into her new track "she's all i wanna be," a song from her debut album that's she proud of. From the opening guitar riff, she danced across the stage while giving the song her all, accompanied by two back-up dancers that proved the electric performance was a team effort. She ended her set with "you broke me first," asking the crowd to sing along to the song that changed her life.

McRae's performance at Wango Tango comes just over a week after she dropped her debut album i used to think i could fly and days after hitting the road for a summer tour in support of the new release. A week before finally dropping her much-anticipated album, she revealed that she actually delayed the album's release by a week so she could enjoy Harry Styles' newest album Harry's House instead.

She let fans know the album was delayed in a viral video posted to her TikTok that showed a man holding a sign edited to read, "i moved my album a week later so i could fully enjoy Harry Styles album this week." Letting fans know it wasn't a joke, she captioned the video, "not even kidding ask my label."

McRae joined the star-studded lineup of some of your favorite artists at this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Other artists who helped kick off summer include Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE, Em Beihold and Diplo, who treated the crowd to a special performance at dusk.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Tate McRae
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.