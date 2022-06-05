3 Dead, 13 Injured In Overnight Philadelphia Mass Shooting

Three people were killed and 13 others injured following an overnight mass shooting at a popular nightlife area in Philadelphia.

The incident took place as officers patrolled the area just before midnight and "observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd," Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters during a news conference on Sunday (June 5) morning via NBC News.

Pace confirmed a police officer fired at one of the shooters, but it was undetermined whether they were hit, "but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee at this time."

Pace said a total of 14 individuals were struck by gunfire and taken to local hospitals in relation to the incident.

“Three of those individuals, two men and a woman were pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body,” Pace said via NBC News, though not providing details about the condition of the other individuals injured during the shooting.

Officials at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital told NBC News that nine victims were admitted in relation to the shooting, including two who were pronounced dead on arrival and seven others reported to be in stable condition.

Pace confirmed investigators recovered two semi-automatic handguns at the scene including "one with an extended magazine" and said officers located "multiple casings throughout this area," adding that the department expected "to be able to gather a lot of video surveillance" as there were many businesses nearby.