YUNGBLUD Shares Poignant Advice He Received From Ozzy Osbourne

YUNGBLUD recruited Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne for his "The Funeral" video, but a cameo wasn't all he got from the Prince of Darkness. During a recent interview with NME, the UK rocker revealed some poignant advice he received from Ozzy.

“People think [Ozzy] is kind of… gone, but he’s not,” he said. “He’s so intelligent and so f**king beautiful. People are scared of him until they hear him speak. He said that he saw a lot of himself in me. He said, ‘Never apologise for anything. They will understand you later. Time always tells.’”

The young rockstar also recalled confiding in Ozzy about some hate he received online, namely people on Twitter calling him "disrespectful" for spitting beer in the crowd at his shows. “I was speaking to him about what happened on Twitter, and he said, ‘If you want to spit beer on the audience, do it, as long as you do it with love,’” he said.

YUNGBLUD is prepping his third album. The self-titled project is slated for a September 2 release and can be pre-ordered here. YUNGBLUD will feature "The Funeral" and "Memories," which features WILLOW.

Watch "The Funeral" video above and look out for Sharon and Ozzy's cameos.