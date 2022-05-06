Watch Yungblud And Willow Let Go Of Painful 'Memories'

Fans have been waiting for Yungblud and Willow's collab since they first teased it last year, and now "Memories" is finally here.

“This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world. There’s something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future – I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic," Yungblud said of the new song. "It’s about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other.”

The new track also comes with a music video that stars both rockers as tortured lovers that are trying to grapple with the pain they caused each other while also reminiscing about the good times.

Watch the "Memories" video above.

This isn't the only collab Yungblud's teased recently. A few months ago, he was asked if Miley Cyrus will be featured on his next album. “Listen, I cannot disclose that information," he said at the time, before adding: "Maybe, baby.”

Yungblud has yet to officially announce his third album; however, he officially started his new era last month by wiping his social media accounts before releasing his latest single "The Funeral."

Mick Jagger recently praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly for how they've transformed rock n' roll. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” said The Rolling Stones frontman.