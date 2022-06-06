2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup Revealed

Capital One cardholders will have access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 17 at 10am PT/1 pm ET or while supplies last. Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass when purchasing presale tickets, which includes access to an exclusive cardholder event featuring a private soundcheck performance by Avril Lavigne, plus complimentary food, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, when the presale period opens, eligible Capital One rewards-earning cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on Capital One Entertainment while supplies last. For presale tickets and more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

Tickets will be available to the general public on AXS.com beginning June 17th.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartRadio station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage.

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 at AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith, with more to be announced.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.