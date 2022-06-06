Benny The Butcher Releases New Song & Merch Dedicated To Buffalo Victims

“Welcome to the states, where we dyin' of our skin color and race,” Benny raps. “Ideologies formed of hate, now the grocery stores ain't safe.”



Benny The Butcher still feels the effects of the shooting nearly a month later. The rapper and his family reportedly shopped at Tops regularly, and his young daughter has yet to return to middle school since the incident. He was one of the first artists to speak out when news of the mass shooting broke on May 14. On the day of the incident, Benny, along with fellow Griselda rappers Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, took to social media to express their thoughts about the racially motivated attack.



“Can’t believe a mass shooting happened in my city pray for Buffalo,” Benny tweeted. The next day, Benny made a promise to rally behind his city in any way possible.



“I’m a real community leader ion kno what y’all think…we gon be front line in the face of this tragedy,” he tweeted .



In addition to the record, Benny also teamed up with his Black Soprano Family to release a limited edition ”Pray For Buffalo” t-shirt that memorializes the 10 victims. Their goal is to donate 100% of the proceeds to the Buffalo Survivors Fund.



Watch the video for “Welcome To The States” up top. To make a donation, click here .