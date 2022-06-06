Colorado Restaurant Among The Most Beautiful In The U.S.

When it comes to dining, it’s not just the food and service that can leave an impact on you. The atmosphere, ambiance, and general surroundings can also make for a memorable experience.

If you’ve been interested in eating at scenic restaurants, Trips to Discover makes that search easier. They named 15 establishments as the “Most Beautiful Restaurants in the U.S.” These locations have stunning views, pretty décor, and of course, delicious menu items that make for an amazing dining experience.

Only one Colorado restaurant made the list: Flagstaff House!

Writers explain why they picked this wondrous spot:

“Nestled in the forested hills above Boulder at an elevation of 6,000 feet, the Flagstaff House Restaurant offers one of the most memorable dining experiences in Colorado. Here for over 50 years, it’s been lauded with many awards and includes walls of windows for taking in a magnificent mountain view, and occasionally you’ll see wildlife, including bears, staring back at you. The menu is focused on New American dishes with local, seasonal ingredients, and you can also choose a three-course or Chef’s multicourse tasting menu. Expect a world-renowned wine list and above-and-beyond service too.”