Halsey Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Tour Life As A Mom: Watch

Halsey shared a behind-the-scenes look at tour life as a mom in a TikTok vlog posted today (June 6.)

The video features a compilation of clips following the "Girl is a Gun" singer's day while they describe everything in a voiceover. "tour lyfe feat. baby" reads the caption. Halsey starts off by showing themselves doing their makeup before soundcheck for their Love and Power tour. Later, they play beer pong with Fall Out Boy before enjoying nature and performing. Halsey shared that their family is on tour with them and included adorable clips feeding their baby son Ender. Ender is then seen "helping" with his mom's makeup by putting makeup brushes in his mouth, as Halsey gushes over how cute he is.

Fans called the singer a "super mom" and said they "love vlogger Halsey." Watch the TikTok below.