Halsey Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Tour Life As A Mom: Watch
By Yashira C.
June 7, 2022
Halsey shared a behind-the-scenes look at tour life as a mom in a TikTok vlog posted today (June 6.)
The video features a compilation of clips following the "Girl is a Gun" singer's day while they describe everything in a voiceover. "tour lyfe feat. baby" reads the caption. Halsey starts off by showing themselves doing their makeup before soundcheck for their Love and Power tour. Later, they play beer pong with Fall Out Boy before enjoying nature and performing. Halsey shared that their family is on tour with them and included adorable clips feeding their baby son Ender. Ender is then seen "helping" with his mom's makeup by putting makeup brushes in his mouth, as Halsey gushes over how cute he is.
Fans called the singer a "super mom" and said they "love vlogger Halsey." Watch the TikTok below.
@halsey
tour lyfe feat. baby♬ So Good - Halsey
Last week, Halsey announced they were going to celebrate the 5-year anniversary of their album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (HFK) with a live version of the album. "HFK - live from Webster Hall available June 24th. Happy 5th birthday to my 3rd favorite of all my double platinum albums," they wrote on Instagram. The album included features from Quavo, Lauren Jauregui, and Cashmere Cat and had several hits including "Now or Never" and "Bad at Love."