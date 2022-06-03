Halsey Celebrates 5th Anniversary Of 'HFK' With New Live Album

Halsey is celebrating the 5-year anniversary of their album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (HFK) with some exciting news. On Friday, June 3, the singer announced that they will be dropping a live version of the album later this month. "Happy 5th birthday to my 3rd favorite of all my double platinum albums," Halsey wrote on Instagram.

The HFK live album was recorded at Webster Hall, a nightclub and concert venue located in the East Village of Manhattan, New York City. This isn't the artist's first live recording at the venue. In 2019, she dropped Badlands (Live from Webster Hall). For their first live album, the singer included spoken intermissions called "talking breaks" throughout the project.