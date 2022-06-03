Halsey Celebrates 5th Anniversary Of 'HFK' With New Live Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 3, 2022
Halsey is celebrating the 5-year anniversary of their album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (HFK) with some exciting news. On Friday, June 3, the singer announced that they will be dropping a live version of the album later this month. "Happy 5th birthday to my 3rd favorite of all my double platinum albums," Halsey wrote on Instagram.
The HFK live album was recorded at Webster Hall, a nightclub and concert venue located in the East Village of Manhattan, New York City. This isn't the artist's first live recording at the venue. In 2019, she dropped Badlands (Live from Webster Hall). For their first live album, the singer included spoken intermissions called "talking breaks" throughout the project.
HFK is the second studio album by Halsey. Originally released in 2017, the album included features from Quavo, Lauren Jauregui, and Cashmere Cat. The album had several hits including "Now or Never," and "Bad at Love." The album was followed by 2020's Manic and an EP called Collabs, which featured songs with artists like Juice Wrld, Dominic Fike, Alanis Morissette, Suga, and Marshmello. Their most recent full-length studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power arrived in August 2021. Halsey was joined by producers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails for the concept album about "the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."
Hopeless Fountain Kingdom - Live from Webster Hall will be available on June 24th. Before that, Halsey will drop their highly-anticipated new song "So Good" on June 9th.