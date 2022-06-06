Here's When Fishing, Off-Roading And State Park Entry Is Free In Michigan
By Taylor Linzinmeir
June 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging all residents and out-of-state travelers to take advantage of the “Three Free” Weekend on June 11 and 12. The event includes free fishing, off-roading and state park entry.
“We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said (via CBS Local). “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”
According to CBS, this is what is included on “Three Free” Weekend in Michigan:
- Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
- Free ORV Weekend. Legally ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.
- Free state park entry. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks, 1,300 state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces. Learn more about all the Passport provides at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport.