Michigan Woman Wins $4 Million In Lottery On A Stranger's Hunch

A Michigan woman recently took a random stranger's advice and won big time, according to Michigan Lottery officials.

The Genesee County woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery's Ultimate Millions instant game. The 54-year-old bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station located at 9490 South Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc.

“My husband and I stopped to get gas and went into the gas station to pay,” said the player. “While we were in line, someone in the store came up to us and said: ‘You should purchase a $30 Lottery ticket, I bet you will win $4 million.’”

The two thought about it for a moment, and ultimately decided to purchase an Ultimate Millions ticket.

“We scratched the ticket when we got in the car and were in shock when we saw we’d won $4 million. We thought we were missing something and that there was no way we had actually won. We decided to put the ticket away and look it over again when we got home to confirm what we were seeing.”

The player opted to receive her prize as a one-time payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans on paying off her bills and saving the remainder.