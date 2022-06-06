Josh Peck & Wife Paige O'Brien Expecting Their Second Child

Josh Peck and his wife Paige O'Brien Peck are expanding their family as they prepare to welcome their second child together.

The longtime couple announced they were expecting another baby in a surprise post on O'Brien's Instagram on Sunday (June 5). In the photo, a smiling O'Brien can be seen posing in front of a wall in Italy, wearing a flowing pink polka dotted dress with ruffles and cradling her growing baby bump.

Peck hasn't shared his own post yet with the happy news, but the soon-to-be mom of two tagged her husband in the sweet pic, who popped into the comments with a joke, asking his wife, "Is mine or no?"