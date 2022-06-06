Josh Peck & Wife Paige O'Brien Expecting Their Second Child
By Sarah Tate
June 6, 2022
Josh Peck and his wife Paige O'Brien Peck are expanding their family as they prepare to welcome their second child together.
The longtime couple announced they were expecting another baby in a surprise post on O'Brien's Instagram on Sunday (June 5). In the photo, a smiling O'Brien can be seen posing in front of a wall in Italy, wearing a flowing pink polka dotted dress with ruffles and cradling her growing baby bump.
Peck hasn't shared his own post yet with the happy news, but the soon-to-be mom of two tagged her husband in the sweet pic, who popped into the comments with a joke, asking his wife, "Is mine or no?"
This will be the couple's second child together. Peck and O'Brien tied the knot in June 2017, and welcomed their firstborn, a son named Max Milo, in December 2018, per People. To celebrate Max's 3rd birthday, the 35-year-old Drake & Josh star shared a heartwarming tribute to Instagram honoring his son, posting a sweet pic of Peck giving his son a kiss on the cheek during a trip to the beach.
"If life is a simulation, kids are certainly the best part," he captioned the pic. "Happy 3rd Birthday Maxi, you make your mom and my heart sing."
Congratulations to the happy family!