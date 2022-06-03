Mandy Moore Expecting Second Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith
By Sarah Tate
June 3, 2022
Mandy Moore will soon be a mom of two!
On Friday (June 3), the actress announced she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their second child together, another boy to join their first son August Harrison Goldsmith, whom they welcomed in February 2021. She shared the news in a cute Instagram post featuring her firstborn wearing an adorable shirt that reads "big brother."
"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and we are ever so deeply grateful and excited," she said, referencing the recent finale of the beloved show This Is Us. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"
She added, "Tour is gonna be slightly different that I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"
Earlier this year, the A Walk to Remember star announced her musical comeback, revealing that she drop her seventh studio album, In Real Life, this year and head out on a North American tour, her first in more than a decade.
Moore's post received plenty of congratulations from fans and friends, including one sweet comment from her This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz, who portrayed her daughter on the hit show. "That shirt is just perfect on Gus! ❤️🎉✨," she wrote in a comment.
Congratulations to the happy family!