Mandy Moore Expecting Second Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore will soon be a mom of two!

On Friday (June 3), the actress announced she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their second child together, another boy to join their first son August Harrison Goldsmith, whom they welcomed in February 2021. She shared the news in a cute Instagram post featuring her firstborn wearing an adorable shirt that reads "big brother."

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and we are ever so deeply grateful and excited," she said, referencing the recent finale of the beloved show This Is Us. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"