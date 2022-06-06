North Carolina Man Surprises Wife On Birthday With $100,000 Lottery Prize

A man in North Carolina gave his wife the best birthday surprise by revealing he won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Jone Buadromo, of Bayboro, purchased a Power Play ticket for the April 11 Powerball drawing from the Handy Mart on N.C. 55 in Alliance in the hopes of winning $50,000. Luckily for him, his ticket matched four of the white balls plus the red Powerball to hit the lucky number, which then doubled to a $100,000 prize after the 2X multiplier. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, however, he held off on collecting the prize until a specific date in May in order to treat his wife to a once-in-a-lifetime birthday surprise.

“I waited until the end of May because I wanted to surprise her on her birthday with the win,” he said. However, when it came time to let her know of the win, she didn’t believe him. “She thought I was making a joke. I told her, ‘No we really won.’”

She wasn’t the only one who had a hard time accepting the reality of the win; even Buadromo couldn’t believe their luck.

“I didn’t believe it at first either,” he said. “I just tried to keep calm as much as possible.”

Buardromo claimed the prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (June 2), bringing home a grand total of $71,011 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with the new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to buy some land at the beach and build a rental home.