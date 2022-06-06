Parts Of Texas Expected To Have 'Dangerously Hot' Temps This Week

By Ginny Reese

June 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Parts of Texas will be seeing extremely high temperatures this week. According to an advisory from the National Weather Service, "near-record heat will be possible" on Tuesday, June 7th.

My San Antonio reported that temperatures will likely exceed triple digits and will persist for the rest of the week. An official heat advisory has been issued across the I-35 corridor, the Texas Hill Country, Southern Edwards Plateau region, and the Rio Grande Plains. Temperatures in these areas are expected to be anywhere from 108 to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio wrote on Twitter:

"Dry and hot conditions are expected through this week. Near-record heat will be possible Tuesday, before slightly cooler conditions arrive Wednesday-Thursday. Near-record heat then returns for the upcoming weekend."

The National Weather Service said in a release:

"Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."
