Seattle Gas Prices Climb To New Highs

A new report is highlighting the gas price hikes in Seattle. According to GasBuddy, prices are up 17.5 cents, bringing the average to $5.52 per gallon as of Monday (June 6) afternoon.

Researchers looked at 775 gas stations in Seattle to determine their findings. They also found that fueling up is more expensive in King County than in Snohomish County. The website adds that gas prices are up 59.4 cents compared to last month, too. As for national gas prices, costs are up 26 cents per gallon since last week, according to KOMO.

GasBuddy also notes that the cheapest day to fill your tank is on Monday – in most states:

“When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 17 states, making it yet again the best day to fill-up,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says. “Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up.”