Slim Jxmmi To Seek Therapy With Mother Of His Son After Heated Online Feud

The dual statements were posted just hours after Kiara took to social media to accuse Jxmmi of abusing her even while she was pregnant. In her lengthy post, she included a video of Jxmmi coming at her with their son in his arms as well as screenshots of their conversations on Instagram.



"He physically assaulted me while pregnant with my friend present," Kiara wrote in her caption. "He's broke my phones in front of his team, screamed at me and pushed me around in front of them, and they always point fingers at me like I'm making him do these things."



Jxmmi immediately defended himself by posting his own receipts on social media and alleged that Kiara tried to harm their child. He included screenshots of her texts to him along with a video him taking custody of their child with Miami-Dade police officers present.



"Mothers only lose the baby when they are a danger to the child," he tweeted with the video.



The viral feud went down a few months after Jxmmi was arrested by Miami-Dade police for battery following a previous heated argument. After Jxmmi made bail, Kiara came forward and recanted her previous statement about what happened that day. The case was later dismissed due to lack of evidence.



Both Kiara and Jxmmi have deleted all the problematic posts. See the receipts from their dramatic episode below.