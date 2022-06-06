This Is The Best Hotel Pool In Atlanta

As if lounging by one of the most beautiful pools in the city wasn’t enough; the best hotel pool in all of Atlanta hosts yoga by the pool on Sundays in addition to other fun events for the whole family to enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best hotel pool in all of Atlanta is at the Omni Resort in Battery Park. The staff not only provide luxurious accommodations to pool guests, but there is a live DJ on site every Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m. For those looking to swim for the day without booking a stay at the hotel, day passes cost $60.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best hotel pool in Atlanta:

"You can do so much more at Battery Park than just watch baseball. Along with fine dining options and quaint retail stores, you can spend those beautiful summer evenings by Omni Hotel’s luxurious pool. Sit back and relax with the establishment’s convenient food and beverage service, enjoy a live DJ on Saturdays from 12 pm - 4 pm, get your meditation on during their Sunday morning yoga sessions, and fellowship with friends and family at the Lawn Games starting at 5 pm."

For more of the best pools located throughout the city visit HERE.