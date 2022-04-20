This Is The Most Expensive Home In Atlanta

By Logan DeLoye

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Do you ever drive around and see a huge house and wonder how much it is worth? There are a handful of prestigious Atlanta properties that line the outskirts of the city and are worth millions, but one outshines the rest. The most expensive home in Atlanta was modeled off of the Palace of Versailles and was originally built by American actor, Tyler Perry. It is 35,000-square-foot and features multiple pools and an underground ballroom.

According to Luxury Architecture, the current owner is selling the Buckhead property for $25 million.

Here is what Luxury Architecture had to say about the mansion:

"Tyler Perry’s Former Atlanta Mansion Is Georgia’s Most Expensive Home Asking $25 Million. The 17-acre French Provincial Architecture Style Mansion With a Nearly 35,000-square-foot Home at 4110 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta Was Once Owned by Media Mogul Tyler Perry. Tyler Perry Sold the Buckhead Mansion for $17.5 Million Back in 2016 Now the Home Is for Sale Once More for $25 Million, Still, When Perry Unloaded His French Palace-inspired Masterpiece, Which Reportedly Cost Around $40 Million to Build in 2007, He Set the Sales Record for the Most Expensive Residence in the History of Atlanta."

For more about the property click here.

