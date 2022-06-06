Viral Video Shows Catastrophic Failure At Aluminum Extrusion Line

A viral video shared on Twitter shows a catastrophic failure at an aluminum extrusion line leading to a massive blaze.

The video was shared by Twitter user @jdchristopher on Saturday (June 4) but provided little details about where the incident took place, though Christopher did confirm none of the workers in the video experienced injuries.

"Catastrophic failure at an aluminum extrusion line. Looks like an overpressure event and the oil itself (over a drop ceiling no less) open a portal to a demon dimension," Christopher tweeted.

Canal Sur, a radio and television station in Spain, confirmed the fire took place in the warehouse of the aluminum company Aleuropa S.A., which is located in Dos Hermanas, Spain, Dos Hermanas Municipal Fire Station members confirmed.