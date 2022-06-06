Viral Video Shows Catastrophic Failure At Aluminum Extrusion Line

By Jason Hall

June 6, 2022

View of interior of furnace in aluminium foundry
Photo: Getty Images

A viral video shared on Twitter shows a catastrophic failure at an aluminum extrusion line leading to a massive blaze.

The video was shared by Twitter user @jdchristopher on Saturday (June 4) but provided little details about where the incident took place, though Christopher did confirm none of the workers in the video experienced injuries.

"Catastrophic failure at an aluminum extrusion line. Looks like an overpressure event and the oil itself (over a drop ceiling no less) open a portal to a demon dimension," Christopher tweeted.

Canal Sur, a radio and television station in Spain, confirmed the fire took place in the warehouse of the aluminum company Aleuropa S.A., which is located in Dos Hermanas, Spain, Dos Hermanas Municipal Fire Station members confirmed.

Officers said the facility caught fire "quickly, with high volatility" as materials produced a great column of very dense and black smoke, as shown in the video.

Antonio Morán Sánchez, the deputy mayor for Mobility and Urban Cleaning, inspected the scene and confirmed "at the moment, the fire is under control," but added that the causes "are unknown, although fortunately there is no need to regret personal damage."

Christopher shared additional photos of the aftermath at the warehouse, which he referred to as "remarkably good, all things considered" based on the severity of the fire.

The National Scientific Police has taken over the ongoing investigation into the warehouse fire.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.