Viral Video Shows Catastrophic Failure At Aluminum Extrusion Line
By Jason Hall
June 6, 2022
A viral video shared on Twitter shows a catastrophic failure at an aluminum extrusion line leading to a massive blaze.
The video was shared by Twitter user @jdchristopher on Saturday (June 4) but provided little details about where the incident took place, though Christopher did confirm none of the workers in the video experienced injuries.
"Catastrophic failure at an aluminum extrusion line. Looks like an overpressure event and the oil itself (over a drop ceiling no less) open a portal to a demon dimension," Christopher tweeted.
Canal Sur, a radio and television station in Spain, confirmed the fire took place in the warehouse of the aluminum company Aleuropa S.A., which is located in Dos Hermanas, Spain, Dos Hermanas Municipal Fire Station members confirmed.
Catastrophic failure at an aluminum extrusion line. Looks like an overpressure event and the oil itself (over a drop ceiling no less) open a portal to a demon dimension… pic.twitter.com/VQeM0f85Mw— j.d.christopher (@jdchristopher) June 4, 2022
Officers said the facility caught fire "quickly, with high volatility" as materials produced a great column of very dense and black smoke, as shown in the video.
Antonio Morán Sánchez, the deputy mayor for Mobility and Urban Cleaning, inspected the scene and confirmed "at the moment, the fire is under control," but added that the causes "are unknown, although fortunately there is no need to regret personal damage."
Christopher shared additional photos of the aftermath at the warehouse, which he referred to as "remarkably good, all things considered" based on the severity of the fire.
Photos of the aftermath. Remarkably good, all things considered. The investigation currently involved local police, so it will likely be some time before we hear more about the root cause. pic.twitter.com/cwq0hfYvQH— j.d.christopher (@jdchristopher) June 5, 2022
The National Scientific Police has taken over the ongoing investigation into the warehouse fire.