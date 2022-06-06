Watch Coldplay Cover Bruce Springsteen Songs With The Boss Himself

By Katrina Nattress

June 6, 2022

Coldplay had a few surprises up their sleeves during their shows at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium over the weekend. On Sunday night (June 5), Chris Martin and company brought out the king of Jersey, Bruce Springsteen, to cover two of his songs: “Working on a Dream'' and “Dancing in the Dark.”

“Chris [Martin] said he had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it with him,” the Boss told the screaming crowd before diving into “Working on a Dream.”

On Saturday (June 4), Coldplay brought up Kylie Minogue to perform her hit “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.”

“We grew up idolizing a few amazing pop stars, and the day that this person came to see our show in the year 2000 we thought that someone had just landed from Mars because she just basically had come off the television, as far as we could tell. And then she got better and better and still keeps getting better and better,” Martin explained to the crowd before introducing the Australian singer.

Watch Coldplay perform with Springsteen above and Minogue below.

Coldplay has made it their mission to ensure their shows are inclusive and accessible to all during their Music of the Spheres tour. See how they're achieving their mission here and check out a full list of tour dates here.

