Here's How Coldplay Ensures Their Shows Are Inclusive And Accessible To All

Coldplay really care about their fans, and they strive to make their live shows enjoyable for everyone. On Instagram, the band shared how they hope to heighten the experience for their hard of hearing fans by offering subpac, as well as sign language interpreters.

"We want our live shows to be as inclusive and accessible as possible," the band wrote alongside a video of fans enjoying a show while wearing a subpac. "For our D/deaf and Hard-of-hearing guests, we’re proud to provide @subpac (wearable, bass-delivering vests), in addition to two sign language interpreters at every show.

"If we’re coming to a city near you and you’d like to watch the show with the interpreter and Subpacs, please email access@coldplay.com," the message continued. "Please also write to this email address with any other suggestions to make the tour more accessible. Thank you!"

See Coldplay's post below.