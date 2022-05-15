Here's How Coldplay Ensures Their Shows Are Inclusive And Accessible To All

By Katrina Nattress

May 15, 2022

Coldplay Tour - Auckland
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Coldplay really care about their fans, and they strive to make their live shows enjoyable for everyone. On Instagram, the band shared how they hope to heighten the experience for their hard of hearing fans by offering subpac, as well as sign language interpreters.

"We want our live shows to be as inclusive and accessible as possible," the band wrote alongside a video of fans enjoying a show while wearing a subpac. "For our D/deaf and Hard-of-hearing guests, we’re proud to provide @subpac (wearable, bass-delivering vests), in addition to two sign language interpreters at every show.

"If we’re coming to a city near you and you’d like to watch the show with the interpreter and Subpacs, please email access@coldplay.com," the message continued. "Please also write to this email address with any other suggestions to make the tour more accessible. Thank you!"

See Coldplay's post below.

Coldplay is currently on a world tour in support of their new album Music of the Spheres. During a show in Mexico, Chris Martin and company paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins by dedicating their song "Everglow" to the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Watch the emotional performance here and see a full list of tour dates here.

Coldplay
