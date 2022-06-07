Bottled Tea Sold In North Carolina Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Risk

A bottled tea sold in stores around the country, including in North Carolina, has been recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Urban Remedy has issued a voluntary recall of its 12-ounce Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose due to its possible contamination with Hepatitis A. The product may contain strawberries that have been linked to an FDA outbreak investigation of FreshKampo organic strawberries.

The recalled product was sold in 12-ounce resealable plastic bottles from May 17-29, 2022. The drink has a Best Buy date of July 17, 2022 (7/17/22) and has a UPC of 813377025831. The product was sold in stores in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Illinois

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can range from being a mild illness to a more severe infection that could last several months. The virus can cause liver disease and in rare cases has progressed to liver failure in people with pre-existing illnesses or who are immune compromised. Symptoms of Hepatitis A include headache, fever, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool.

People who have purchased the tea are advised not to consume it and to either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for full credit. If you have consumed the product, you are encouraged to consult your health care provider or local health department to determine if you should receive a vaccination. As of Monday, no illnesses stemming from the recall have been reported.