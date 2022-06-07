Food Truck Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken To Texas For One Weekend Only

By Ginny Reese

June 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One food truck is bringing the heat to Dallas this weekend with the taste of Nashville hot chicken.

News AZI reported that Trailer Birds Hot Chicken will be at the city's most anticipated food festival from June 10th until June 12th. Taste of Dallas is celebrating its 36th year with new attractions that will highlight the culinary talents of several food vendors.

Trailer Birds will be serving up some seriously delicious dishes, including Nashville Hot Tots. The tots feature the food truck's Nashville hot chicken, jalapeño cheese sauce, and house-made ranch. You can also indulge in Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, and hand-cut fries. The spicy dishes are available for delivery or pickup.

And don't forget to make a stop at the food truck's photobooth!

Click here to learn more about Trailer Birds Hot Chicken.

Click here to learn more about Taste of Dallas food festival.

