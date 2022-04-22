2 Texas Food Trucks Among '50 Best Food Trucks In America'

Foods trucks are like yummy hidden gems all across the city. There are food trucks for just about any kind of dish these days, from macaroni and seafood to tacos and snow cones.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the 50 best food trucks in America. The website states. "The USA's food-truck scene is flourishing and many carts have menus to rival the country's best-loved restaurants. From barbecue trucks to roving waffle houses, we countdown our favorites."

According to the list, two food trucks in Texas are among the best.

Dee Dee in Austin came in at number 11 on the list. The website explains, "Dee Dee means “good good” and this Northern Thai street-food truck lives up to its name. It’s a family affair, owned by husband and wife Justin and Lakana, with chef Lakana having been born and raised in rural Thailand. She has remained true to her roots, preparing Dee Dee recipes in the same way she was taught to growing up."

Waffle Love took the top spot, coming in at number one. The food truck has locations in Arizona, California, Idaho, Texas, and Utah. LoveFOOD states, "Topping the menu is the ‘Founder’s Favorite’, a sweet Belgian waffle with Biscoff spread and whipped cream. Savory fiends should try the liege waffle with buttermilk fried chicken. Check their calendar to see when and where the trucks are going to be."

