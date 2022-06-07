International Passenger On Flight To Dallas Finds Bugs In Salad

A passenger on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Dallas, Texas, found an unwelcome surprise in his in-flight meal.

Ricky James shared a video on social media of a salad he received as part of his meal, according to Fox News. In the salad, tiny bugs can be seen crawling around his food. "Here is a video I took from my flight today from FRA to DFW. Business class was over $10,000 round trip and this is the quality of service… food with live bugs being served and a staff that simply laughed it off and asked if I wanted a different salad," he captioned the video and tagged American Airlines.

American Airlines shared the following statement with Fox News: "We’re concerned about this report, as what the customer is describing is not up to our standards. We are investigating this matter and are working directly with our catering provider in Frankfurt. A member of our team has reached out to the customer to apologize and learn more about their experience."

In a separate tweet, James confirmed that a representative contacted him.