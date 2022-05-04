Flight On Its Way To Dallas Diverted After Losing Part Of Wing

A flight from Charleston, South Carolina, to Dallas, Texas, was diverted in Birmingham, Alabama, after a portion of the plane's wing was lost mid-flight.

The flight encountered moderate to severe turbulence which resulted in the loss of a portion of the wing, according to WCSC. A Federal Aviation Administration pilot report said the plane was flying at 36,000 feet when the "possible mechanical issue" occurred.

A winglet, the portion of the wing that was lost, is a vertical extension of the wingtip that improves a plane's fuel efficiency and cruising range, according to NASA.

The American Airlines flight landed safely in Birmingham, Alabama, at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We thank our crew for their professionalism, ensuring the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board," an American Airlines spokesperson told WCSC.