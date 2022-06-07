Meghan Markle's Friend Shares Photos From Lilibet's Windsor Birthday Party

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's celebration of their daughter Lilibet's first birthday have finally been revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw an intimate birthday party for Lili on Saturday, June 4, during their UK visit for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan's friend and talented photographer Misan Harriman shared some photos from the private event held at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around," the photographer wrote in the Instagram post.

According to Hello Magazine, Meghan was likely the artist behind the face painting as they pointed out the Duchess had a paint stain on her trousers. Harry's brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly invited to the low-key birthday party but weren't able to make it due to their royal duties.

Page Six also reported that the Queen briefly met Lili for the first time during the visit. Their daughter is actually named after the monarch. In June 2021, Harry and Meghan revealed that the name they chose was a nod to the Queen's childhood nickname used by close family members and her late husband Prince Philip. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” they wrote in a statement released after Lilibet’s birth.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.