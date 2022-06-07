Meghan Markle's Friend Shares Photos From Lilibet's Windsor Birthday Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 7, 2022
Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's celebration of their daughter Lilibet's first birthday have finally been revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw an intimate birthday party for Lili on Saturday, June 4, during their UK visit for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Meghan's friend and talented photographer Misan Harriman shared some photos from the private event held at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around," the photographer wrote in the Instagram post.
According to Hello Magazine, Meghan was likely the artist behind the face painting as they pointed out the Duchess had a paint stain on her trousers. Harry's brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly invited to the low-key birthday party but weren't able to make it due to their royal duties.
Page Six also reported that the Queen briefly met Lili for the first time during the visit. Their daughter is actually named after the monarch. In June 2021, Harry and Meghan revealed that the name they chose was a nod to the Queen's childhood nickname used by close family members and her late husband Prince Philip. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” they wrote in a statement released after Lilibet’s birth.