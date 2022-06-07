Meghan Markle's Friend Shares Photos From Lilibet's Windsor Birthday Party

Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's celebration of their daughter Lilibet's first birthday have finally been revealed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw an intimate birthday party for Lili on Saturday, June 4, during their UK visit for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan's friend and talented photographer Misan Harriman shared some photos from the private event held at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around," the photographer wrote in the Instagram post.