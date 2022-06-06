How Fans Noticed Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Left Queen's Jubilee Early
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 6, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept a low profile at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In fact, fans noticed they made an early exit before the festivities came to an end. According to Hello Magazine, the couple departed early Sunday afternoon (May 5) to head back to their home in Montecito, California.
Fans realized that Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, shared a farewell post on his Instagram on Sunday afternoon. "APPRECIATION POST," he began. "My sincere gratitude to NoMad London for taking incredible care of me while in London the last two weeks. From the kind and hospitable team, to the tasty mocktails and dinners - I've found my new home away from home. Looking forward to coming back soon."
Although the couple's return to the UK after stepping away from royal life garnered much media attention, they kept their appearances brief and there was no sighting of their two children Archie and Lilibet. Meghan and Harry were pictured watching the Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2, and attended a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral the following day.
It's also believed that their daughter Lilibet met the Queen for the first time during a party celebrating her first birthday. Palace insiders also revealed that Harry and his brother Prince William kept their interactions to a minimum during the visit. William and Kate Middleton were pictured sitting across the aisle from Meghan and Harry at the church service. Fans of Harry and Meghan will soon be able to see more of them as Netflix has reportedly filmed a docuseries about the couple.