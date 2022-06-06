How Fans Noticed Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Left Queen's Jubilee Early

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept a low profile at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In fact, fans noticed they made an early exit before the festivities came to an end. According to Hello Magazine, the couple departed early Sunday afternoon (May 5) to head back to their home in Montecito, California.

Fans realized that Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, shared a farewell post on his Instagram on Sunday afternoon. "APPRECIATION POST," he began. "My sincere gratitude to NoMad London for taking incredible care of me while in London the last two weeks. From the kind and hospitable team, to the tasty mocktails and dinners - I've found my new home away from home. Looking forward to coming back soon."