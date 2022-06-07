Popular Convenience Store To Open Several Locations Around Nashville

A beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store that has earned a cult following across the East Coast announced it has plans to open its first stores in Nashville.

On Tuesday (June 7), Wawa announced it is expanding its reach into Tennessee starting with a location in Nashville before potentially opening up to 40 locations around the mid-state, per WKRN.

"With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we're thrilled to continue our growth in new markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to new friends and neighbors," said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. "We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond."

According to a press release, Wawa is opening 54 new stores in 2022 alone. The first Nashville location is expected to open in 2025, but it is unclear when any additional stores may be completed. Wawa currently operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. and has plans for new stores in North Carolina, Florida and Alabama, the news outlet reports.

If you would like to suggest a location for a future Wawa store, submit your requests at the website here. To learn more about Wawa and see why it has become beloved by many around the country, check out its website.