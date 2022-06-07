Snoop Dogg Appears In The Trailer For BET's 'Martin: The Reunion'

Snoop made a cameo on the show back in 1994 during its second season. In the episode "No Love Lost," Snoop arrived unannounced to Pam's engagement party for Martin and Gina as a guest of Jerome (played by Lawrence). You can see his scenes above.



The reunion, which is hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, was shot back in February. The BET+ Original will also contain interviews with the cast, original directors and special musical performances. It will also feature behind the scenes commentary on the show's relevance and how it shaped a generation.



“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing," said Martin Lawrence. "I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”



Martin: The Reunion will air on BET+ on June 16. Watch the trailer up top.