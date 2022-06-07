This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Minnesota

Anyone who's been looking to buy a house — whether you're just browsing or seriously searching — can see that home prices have skyrocketed recently. In fact, the median listing nationwide hit a record high of $392,000 in February, according to Realtor.com. One driver for the increased prices has been an increase in demand, while another has been the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why we wanted to take a look at some of the most expensive houses in your state, as well as which city has the most pricey pads. Using data from Zillow, Stacker compiled a list of all the most expensive homes in Minnesota. Cities were then ranked by the Zillow Home Value Index for all homes as of April 2022.

They discovered that Minnetonka Beach has the most expensive homes in Minnesota. A typical home in Minnetonka Beach is valued at $1,760,931. In addition, prices in the city have increased by 12.2 percent in one year, and 39.0 percent in five years.

Even the prices of homes in the least expensive of the top 30 cities on the list, Oronoco, were nothing to sneeze at. The typical home in Oronoco is valued at $527,375. Prices in Oronoco have also increased by 14.1 percent in one year, and 45.0 percent in five years.