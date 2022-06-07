Summer Bucket List: Check Out This Minnesota Swimming Hole

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 7, 2022

Dog Swimming
Photo: Getty Images

With the dog days of summer comes the search for bodies of water to take a break from the heat in. According to Only In Your State, there is one swimming hole in Minnesota that you have to put on your summer bucket list. Here's what they had to say about it:

Quarry Park and Nature Preserve is a popular destination in Waite Park, Minnesota. This community is just outside of St. Cloud, about 70 miles northwest of the Twin Cities. The park covers 683 acres of lovely scenery. There are prairies, woodlands, and wetlands throughout the park. An extensive system of trails leads throughout the park, offering plenty of opportunities to explore. Along the way, you'll pass through some truly lovely landscapes. The plentiful trees offer a lot of shade, and some areas have interesting plant life that includes prickly pear cactus, ladyslippers, and more... Two quarries are popular swimming holes! Quarry #11 is popular with families thanks to its rock beach and dock. There are plenty of places to lounge, and it's a great place to wade in. The water in this quarry is up to 40 feet deep. Quarry #2 is much deeper, stretching to 114 feet below the surface. This quarry features high cliffs that swimmers occasionally jump from. Regardless of how you enter, this quarry offers cool water and plenty of space to swim and float.
