This Is The Best Water Park In Minnesota

If this all sounds fun to you, we've selected the best water park to visit in your state, with the help of The Crazy Tourist. They named Water Park of America in Bloomington as the best water park in Bloomington. Here's what they had to say about it:

With tons of fun rides and awesome attractions, you won’t want to miss the Water Park of America. Children of all ages will have a blast at the Fort Snelling area which boasts a huge water playground and activities as well as zero-depth entry. Test your surfing abilities at the Cascade Falls FlowRider. The activity pool packs a ton of fun with features like water basketball and the lily pad crossing. The lazy river and wave pool are sure to make for hours of relaxing, splashing entertainment. For heart pounding adventure, visit the many rides. Grab the family and raft down the twists and turns of the Eagles Nest. Tube down the Eagles Nest 5th Floor Tube Slide or adventure down the body slides. Adults will love the Isle Royal Hot Tubs. For tons more fun be sure to visit the Northern Lights Arcade, or of course, the mall.

