This Is The Most Interesting Job In Georgia

What someone finds interesting, another may find completely boring. Though "interesting" is almost always a matter of opinion, there is still data to be drawn that encompasses the most uniquely popular jobs in each state. Sourcing data from the Bureau Of Labor Statistics, Financial Buzz narrowed down jobs that were a bit out of the ordinary that still seemed to be more popular in a specific state versus the national average.

According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz, the most interesting job in Georgia is an avionic technician. Avionic technicians go through a long list of duties to make sure each and every plane is safe to fly.

Here is what Finance Buzz had to say about the most interesting job in all of Georgia:

"Airplanes require reliable parts and thorough maintenance to fly safely. Avionics technicians are responsible for performing scheduled maintenance, making repairs, and completing inspections of radar, radio, and navigation systems to keep an airplane or spacecraft in operating condition. While you’ll find these technicians all over the country, it’s one of the most abundant occupations in all of Georgia. Next time you experience the marvel of flight, think of the avionics technicians who helped make that possible."

