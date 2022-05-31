Have You Been To The Best Diner In Georgia?

Food is only half of the experience that a classic American diner offers. Aside from plates stamped slightly with grease from the best eggs, bacon, burgers, onion rings, and fries that you've ever had, there is something traditional about the whole experience. Be it the red booths that sit upon checkered walls near bar stools that seat smiling faces, or slightly creased menus that offers an endless amount of waffle toppings and dipping sauces; something about an all-American diner is comfortable and comparable to a home- cooked meal.

According to a list put together by Food & Wine, the best diner in Georgia is the Silver Skillet in Atlanta. The Silver Skillet serves up everything Southern including, grits, hash, sticky buns, catfish and more!

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the best diner in all of Georgia:

"A short walk (and a world away) from the luxury hotels and doorman apartment buildings of Midtown, the rustic-as-it-gets Silver Skillet has been repping the best aspects of the Old South since the 1950s. Pile into one of the old booths for ham steaks with red eye gravy and a whopping side of grits—a vintage dream in the shadow of go-go 21st century Atlanta."

For more information visit HERE.