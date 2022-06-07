This Is The Most Scenic Road In California

By Logan DeLoye

June 8, 2022

Highway at sunrise, going into Death Valley National Park
Photo: Getty Images

The most scenic drive in all of California takes drivers away from the hustle and bustle of city traffic to cruise along the coast.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the most scenic road in all of California is the iconic Pacific Coast Highway. The road is famous for its non-stop view of the Pacific Ocean coastline. Drivers can pull over during their journey to spend time at a few of the beaches along the way.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the most scenic road in all of California:

"The PCH is both one of the most famous and one of the most picturesque roads in America. It’s almost a shame if you’re driving it with a destination in mind, instead of just soaking in the journey. The route is littered with famous stops: Long Beach, Malibu, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Big Sur—but the unmissable platonic ideal of PCH is the Pebble Beach 17-Mile Drive. That’s where all those PCH photos come from. You have to pay $10.50 per vehicle to drive through, but it will be worth it. Another not-to-be-missed scenic stop is Muir Beach Overlook; you might recognize the long wooden stairs from dreamy PCH photos, too. It's a national treasure chest packed with gems hidden and beloved."

For more information regarding the most scenic road in each state visit HERE.

