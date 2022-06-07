Tiger Woods Announces Decision On U.S. Open
By Jason Hall
June 7, 2022
Tiger Woods has opted to forego next week's U.S. Open in an effort to heal from injuries with the intention of playing in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrew's in Scotland next month.
Woods, 46, revealed on his verified Twitter account that he'd already informed the United States Golf Association of his decision ahead of the U.S. Open, which will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts from June 16-19.
"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods tweeted. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"
In April, Woods said he was undecided on whether he'd compete in the U.S. Open, just days removed from a full four-day Masters Tournament, in which he finished at +13 after initially ranking in the top-10 on the first day of the tournament.
The 15-time Major champion is just over 16 months removed from a life-threatening car crash.
Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021, which resulted in open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as other injuries to his foot and ankle, 288 days prior to the upcoming event.
The 46-year-old publicly announced his release from the hospital 21 days after the Los Angeles single-car crash in March 2021.
Woods also underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to "remove a pressurized disk fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship" in November 2020, according to a statement obtained by PGA Communications in January, 35 days prior to the crash.
Woods' last Major tournament victory came in April 2019.