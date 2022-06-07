Tiger Woods Announces Decision On U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has opted to forego next week's U.S. Open in an effort to heal from injuries with the intention of playing in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrew's in Scotland next month.

Woods, 46, revealed on his verified Twitter account that he'd already informed the United States Golf Association of his decision ahead of the U.S. Open, which will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts from June 16-19.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods tweeted. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"