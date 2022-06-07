Tom DeLonge Reveals Collector's Item From Box Car Racer Era

Box Car Racer's first (and only) album turned 20 on May 21, and to celebrate Tom DeLonge is releasing a mini replica of the Fender guitar he played in the band's iconic "I Feel So" music video, along with a signed certificate of authenticity. The collector's item will be available to buy through Tom's To The Stars website.

"In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the self-titled album Box Car Racer, and the video from the first single 'I Feel So', Tom DeLonge's iconic Box Car Racer Fender™ miniature guitar is now available. Includes an official certificate of authenticity hand-signed by Tom DeLonge," the product description reads. "This TTS x AXE HEAVEN ornamental 1:4 scale replica of Tom’s Fender™ guitar is handcrafted from solid wood, with metal tuning keys, and each mini guitar comes with an adjustable A-frame stand, a Fender™ guitar case-inspired box, and a certificate of authenticity hand signed by Tom."

While this collector's item is sure to excite any BCR fan, what they're really eager for is to hear the unreleased song Tom and Travis Barker have been teasing since last year.

The guitar is available for pre-order here. See Tom's announcement below and reacquaint yourself with the "I Feel So" video above.